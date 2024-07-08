Congratulations!
75 years of enjoyment: Wolfgang Puck’s birthday
Wolfgang Puck, connoisseur in voluntary exile, is celebrating his birthday - and we're celebrating with him!
It takes a lot to write a CV like this (so far!). It's a few kilometers from Sankt Veit an der Glan to West Hollywood that celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck has successfully left behind him (even if he does delight us with a visit home from time to time).
Immortalized with a star
It is worth mentioning that the young Puck first went to France to study the rules of fine dining before making the long journey overseas and opening the (now) legendary restaurant "Spago" in Beverly Hills.
Today, the who's who of Hollywood dine here: Lenny Kravitz, Tom Hanks, the Bieber couple - the list is long and they all have one thing in common: they love the expatriate's creative dishes and, above all, his sociable and charming manner. It is precisely this that has helped him to countless appearances on TV shows, a star on the world-famous Walk of Fame in Los Angeles and, last but not least, his involvement in the Oscars.
For over 25 years, the chef, who has been awarded two Michelin stars, has been responsible for the catering at the annual presentation of the film industry's most important award. Tarantino and Co. are already eagerly awaiting his specialty dish, pizza with smoked salmon and caviar. The "Krone" congratulates and hopes for many more successful and entertaining years!
