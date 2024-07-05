Medicine test in Graz
Eight applicants for one study place
388 study places and 2608 registered applicants: on Friday at the Graz Exhibition Center, the decision will be made as to who will get a place at the Medical University in the autumn. 2123 have actually applied. This year there is a special innovation that favors certain applicants.
Most of the young people queuing outside Graz City Hall at 8 a.m. on Friday hardly show any signs of nervousness. They hold bottles of water and their IDs in their hands, chatting with their friends before taking their places in the endless rows.
Friends become rivals here, as there are more than eight applicants for each of the 388 study places. 2603 participants were registered for this year's Med AT in Graz - slightly more than last year. Experience shows that around 80 percent actually take part.
Julia and Julian from Graz, both 19 years old, have spent the past few months studying, sometimes up to eight hours a day. "I've wanted to be a doctor since I was 15," says the girl from Graz. Her good friend only got a taste for it during her community service: "I did it with the Red Cross."
How do the two of them feel going into the test? "Our chances are good," says Julian. "Easy." And if it doesn't work out? "Then I want to work for a year and then try again," says Julia.
Dedicated places: more chance, but less freedom
What's new this year is that 17 of the available places are dedicated - eight by the province of Styria, four by the province of Carinthia, four by the ÖGK and one by the Ministry of the Interior. What does that mean? Anyone who applies for one of these places "only" has to be among the top 25 percent of participants after the test to get a place. In some cases, there are scholarships for those who get a place.
In return, they undertake to work for ÖGK or the province of Styria for a certain number of years as qualified doctors. However, the medical university decides who gets these places.
The places allocated by the Province of Styria include six positions for cages in shortage subjects. There are 32 applicants vying for these places. There were also two places for future medical officers. If they reach the 25 percent mark, they are guaranteed a place, as there were "only" two applicants. There is also a 1000 euro scholarship per month, 14 times a year for six years.
18 new places are "a question of resources"
With 150 staff and helpers on site, the Med AT is once again an organizational challenge for the university. This year, the number of places on offer has been increased by 18 - is that enough? "It's a question of resources," says Erwin Petek, Vice-Rector for Studies and Teaching. "Another 18 places will be added in two years' time." In any case, the test shows that almost everyone who gets through is very serious about their studies.
The newly appointed Rector Andrea Kurz was also on hand on Friday to wish the future students good luck. "Those who start their studies usually finish them in a good amount of time," she says. In addition to knowledge and cognitive skills, the future doctors also need "a special something, a compassion for patients. As a rectorate, we also have to exemplify and teach this".
Kurz and Petek advise anyone who comes away empty-handed this year to try again. "If you want it, it will work eventually," says the rector. Petek advises: "You can take certain science subjects on other degree courses in the meantime and then get credit for them. That way you lose less time."
"I want to help people"
This is perhaps what Anja and Vanessa (18) from Asparn in Lower Austria will do. The two have only just passed their A-levels and have therefore not invested much time in studying for the entrance test. "We were in a health branch, so we are well prepared in biology," says Anja, who wants to become a cardiologist.
"The hardest part is memorizing allergy markers," says Vanessa. She wants to become a pediatrician or pathologist one day. "I want to help people."
