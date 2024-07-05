Wolf salute scandal
Association denies ban! Confusion surrounding Demiral
The Turkish Football Association has denied that Merih Demiral's suspension by UEFA following his controversial cheer is a done deal. They have until Friday morning to submit a defense plea.
As leaked on Thursday, Demiral is to be banned for two games by UEFA after his scandalous goal celebration. As a result, the double goal scorer from the European Championship round of 16 against Austria will probably not be available for the quarter-final against the Netherlands on Saturday (9pm).
The Turkish Football Association has meanwhile described such reports as "false reports". They have until Friday morning to submit their defense plea. The Turkish Ministry of Communications also spoke out on Thursday evening, according to "ZDF", and denied that the player had been banned.
Announcement on Friday
UEFA itself has not yet been prepared to make an official statement. According to "Bild", however, the verdict has already been reached and will be officially announced by UEFA on Friday.
After scoring his second goal against Austria on Tuesday evening in the Leipzig stadium, Demiral raised both hands to the night sky in the so-called wolf salute, a hand signal and symbol of the "Grey Wolves". The supporters of the right-wing extremist "Ülkücü movement", which is being monitored by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Germany, are referred to as "Grey Wolves". The goal celebration has long since become a political issue. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for example, has announced that he will be present at the quarter-final match in Berlin to "strengthen the team's back".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.