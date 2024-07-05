Association denies ban! Confusion surrounding Demiral

After scoring his second goal against Austria on Tuesday evening in the Leipzig stadium, Demiral raised both hands to the night sky in the so-called wolf salute, a hand signal and symbol of the "Grey Wolves". The supporters of the right-wing extremist "Ülkücü movement", which is being monitored by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Germany, are referred to as "Grey Wolves". The goal celebration has long since become a political issue. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for example, has announced that he will be present at the quarter-final match in Berlin to "strengthen the team's back".