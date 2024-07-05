Charge after kicking baby in baby carriage

1.3 per mille alcohol in his blood at the time of the crime

He blames the shocking act on his alcoholism. "Yes, I kicked the baby carriage. I hate babies because of the crying, and I hate women in general, and since the family was obviously of foreign descent for me, I hated them even more," the man stated on the record. The little girl was taken to hospital by ambulance. Fortunately, she was unharmed.