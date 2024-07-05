On a streetcar in Vienna
Charge after kicking baby in baby carriage
A 42-year-old Viennese man unleashed his xenophobia in a cowardly attack on a four-month-old baby. The girl was traveling with her parents in a streetcar and was sleeping peacefully when she was attacked. This is not the only crime for which the man has been charged by the Vienna public prosecutor's office.
An unbelievable attack occurred on streetcar line 46, where a couple were traveling together with their four-month-old daughter. "We were sitting together as a family and talking," recalls the father. "Then we heard a commotion at the back of the streetcar. Suddenly this man came and kicked the baby carriage."
"I have rarely seen such brutality," confirms a witness. The previously sleeping baby began to scream loudly. As did the man who will go on trial on July 15.
"Go back to your country! I always do that with women and children," the 42-year-old Viennese man shouted in the direction of the toddler."
1.3 per mille alcohol in his blood at the time of the crime
He blames the shocking act on his alcoholism. "Yes, I kicked the baby carriage. I hate babies because of the crying, and I hate women in general, and since the family was obviously of foreign descent for me, I hated them even more," the man stated on the record. The little girl was taken to hospital by ambulance. Fortunately, she was unharmed.
"The incident happened some time ago, today he is ashamed of what he did. My client is trying to make amends and has written a letter to the girl's parents in which he has apologized," says his defence lawyer Philipp Springer to "Krone".
Not the only accusation against the Viennese
Incidentally, the attempted assault on the baby is only one of the charges against the homeless man. He is also charged with grievous bodily harm, making dangerous threats and resisting public authority.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.