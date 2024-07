Mika Biereth set to become Sturm’s record transfer

Deal is not yet official

Sturm did not want to confirm the deal, which is also said to include a sell-on clause for Arsenal, on Thursday. They are in good talks to bring Biereth back to Graz, they said. The 21-year-old, who has never played for Arsenal's first team, did not have to wait long to get started in Styria in the spring. In 22 competitive matches, he scored nine goals and provided four assists.