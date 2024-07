Feverish: Joel Schwärzler had to give up

Too bad for the Ländle ace, but the decision to retire was the right one, said his coach and ÖTV Sports Director Jürgen Melzer after his protégé's retirement. "If it doesn't work, then it doesn't work. You have to make sensible decisions," Melzer regretted, "I'm an enemy of continuing to play when you're ill. Something can always happen, consequential damage that you only notice later."