A breath of fresh Carinthian air at the “Austrian Hotel”

However, the new Miramar bosses of the Hungarian Meszaros Group cannot do without Carinthia either: Lidija Preveden from Lavanttal is responsible for marketing. "Even as a small child, I often traveled from Lavanttal to Opatija with my parents - back then it took a little longer, but nowadays you can be by the sea in two and a half hours," she recalls of her early days in Croatia. "And now I've lived here for 15 years, my son grew up between the Adriatic and Klagenfurt."