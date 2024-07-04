Successor to ÖVP state councillor already decided

No change from Vienna to Upper Austria

According to reports, Member of Parliament Michael Hammer will also remain in Vienna. He was also mentioned in the personnel carousel, but is not a candidate for a government office. Stelzer is focusing on continuity and does not want to take any risks. He wants to bring a man of confidence into the government who can keep up the pace set by Hattmannsdorfer (for example on asylum issues or reforms in the care sector).