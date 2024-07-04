Hattmannsdorfer leaves
Successor to ÖVP state councillor already decided
ÖVP politician Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer is igniting the career turbo and moving to Vienna as Secretary General of the Chamber of Commerce, as well as getting a top spot on his party's federal list. The change is to take place in the fall and necessitates a change in the state government. Who has the best cards? The "Krone" knows the details.
Who will succeed Social and Integration Councillor Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP), who - as reported by the "Krone " - is moving to Vienna as Secretary General of the Chamber of Commerce? After the official confirmation of the appointment by LH Thomas Stelzer on Thursday morning, it quickly became clear who it would not be.
August Wöginger from the Innviertel region, head of the ÖVP parliamentary party, and State Secretary Claudia Plakolm from the Mühlviertel region will remain in the federal capital. Both are considered close confidants of Chancellor and ÖVP Federal Chairman Karl Nehammer and are indispensable.
No change from Vienna to Upper Austria
According to reports, Member of Parliament Michael Hammer will also remain in Vienna. He was also mentioned in the personnel carousel, but is not a candidate for a government office. Stelzer is focusing on continuity and does not want to take any risks. He wants to bring a man of confidence into the government who can keep up the pace set by Hattmannsdorfer (for example on asylum issues or reforms in the care sector).
They have the best cards in the succession issue
These two men in particular are believed to be capable of this: ÖVP party leader Christian Dörfel and MP Josef Rathgeb, who has repeatedly been put forward for higher offices. The "Krone" learned in the evening that they have the very best chances of succeeding Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer.
The party will decide today who will take over the integration portfolio in October. A possible redistribution of the rules of procedure in the state government is also likely to be discussed. In any case, the future former provincial councillor Hattmannsdorfer is also a fixed starter for the National Council. He has been assured a prominent place on the federal list and, according to information from "Krone", he is in fifth place, right after the federal leaders Karl Nehammer and Magnus Brunner.
Elisabeth Manhal, a member of parliament from Linz, was also named yesterday as a possible successor to Hattmannsdorfer. She has been politically connected to Stelzer for a long time and is considered a confidante. She is often mentioned when it comes to the allocation of posts.
Cancellation on the phone: "I'll stay where I am"
The names of Viktoria Tischler, Managing Director of Hilfswerk, and Margit Angerlehner, Mayor of Oftering and Member of Parliament, were also mentioned in the personnel carousel. In any case, Tischler immediately waved goodbye in a telephone conversation with the "Krone": "I'm staying where I am." In any case, Hattmannsdorfer will not have a successor. Because only one man is trusted to represent the hard party line on asylum.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.