Debate on the hunting law
New state parliament deputy: “We’re not at the inn here”
With 24 out of 35 votes, Fügen mayor Dominik Mainusch was elected as the new first deputy of the provincial parliament. He immediately showed a clear edge in the hunting debate.
Dominik Mainusch (VP) is the new "playmaker" in the Tyrolean state parliament. He succeeded LA Sophia Kircher, who is moving to Brussels, as the first Vice-President of the state parliament. In a secret ballot, Mainusch received 24 votes, three more than the regular Black-Red coalition. Her rivals LAEvelyn Achhorner(FP) and LA Zeliha Arslan (Greens) achieved seven and four votes respectively.
Opposition criticizes "constantly"
In the topical hour on the subject of performance, LH Anton Mattle clearly positioned himself in favor of those willing to perform and used concrete proposals to show how performance can be made more worthwhile again. For example, through the introduction of a tax-free allowance for full-time work, the complete tax exemption of overtime or the abolition of all social security contributions for work after retirement. "What followed was constant criticism from the opposition, without any concrete proposals for solutions," said LASebastian Kollandand spoke of a "missed opportunity".
The ÖVP has been in the federal government in various constellations for 38 years, and has been responsible in Tyrol for 78 years. I wonder who has prevented the ÖVP from implementing improvements for the people.
Liste-Fritz-LA Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider
Opposition sees "election campaign smear"
"Performance should be worthwhile - Mattle-ÖVP with the same old election campaign slander!", criticized Liste-Fritz-LA Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider: "The ÖVP in Tyrol has had 78 years to implement its own demands!" Mattle's demands are "an indictment of their own inaction".
Rumbling among the hunters
Just in time for the hunting debate, LHStv. Georg Dornauer (SP) also took to the stage again. He is not the only passionate hunter in the state parliament. The 19th amendment to the law was already causing rumblings in their ranks in the run-up to the debate - although the hunters' association was involved according to the ÖVP and the negotiations took eight months according to Dornauer. When he engaged Gebi Mair, head of the Greens' parliamentary group, in an argument from the government bench at the lectern, the new deputy speaker immediately called for discipline: "We're not in a restaurant here!" The debate should take place in the plenary.
Relief for fawn rescue
The amendment to the Hunting Act brings bureaucratic relief for fawn rescue, but also for night shooting and also allows hunters to keep the trophies of killed wolves. It was passed with the votes of the governing parties against those of the opposition.
