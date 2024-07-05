New state parliament deputy: “We’re not at the inn here”

Rumbling among the hunters

Just in time for the hunting debate, LHStv. Georg Dornauer (SP) also took to the stage again. He is not the only passionate hunter in the state parliament. The 19th amendment to the law was already causing rumblings in their ranks in the run-up to the debate - although the hunters' association was involved according to the ÖVP and the negotiations took eight months according to Dornauer. When he engaged Gebi Mair, head of the Greens' parliamentary group, in an argument from the government bench at the lectern, the new deputy speaker immediately called for discipline: "We're not in a restaurant here!" The debate should take place in the plenary.