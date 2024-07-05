Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Worried mayor

Wachau: “Sheer horror” at the end of the Danube bridge

Nachrichten
05.07.2024 09:30

The news hit the Wachau region like a bombshell: despite years of assurances, the Mautern Danube bridge is likely to be demolished without replacement during urgently needed repairs. Not even the mayors of the neighboring communities were informed.

comment0 Kommentare

Will it be built or not? During the urgently needed repairs to the Mautern Danube bridge, a temporary structure a few meters away was supposed to guarantee the flow of traffic across the river. As reported, however, the state is already looking at alternatives such as a ferry.

Information only in two weeks
The fact that the replacement bridge will not be built after all for cost reasons, as promised to the citizens, farmers and entrepreneurs of the Wachau in advance, will not be denied by Transport Minister Udo Landbauer (FPÖ). He plans to meet with the mayors of the affected communities in two weeks' time.

A heavy blow for the region
The "Krone" made enquiries in Mautern, Furth bei Göttweig and Krems - in the district capital, the head of the town, Peter Molnar, reacted with "sheer horror". However, the mayors have still not been officially informed.

Zitat Icon

Lower Austria has enough money to increase politicians' salaries. But not for my replacement bridge over the Danube.

Peter Molnar, SPÖ-Bürgermeister der Bezirkshaupstadt Krems

But everyone agrees: if the Danube bridge were to be demolished without replacement - even if only for a few months until the new structure is built - it would be a serious blow to the region.

At the same time, the FPÖ Lower Austria is making a name for itself as the motorists' party. In the Wachau, however, Landbauer's information policy tends to lead to a dead end.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf