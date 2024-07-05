Worried mayor
Wachau: “Sheer horror” at the end of the Danube bridge
The news hit the Wachau region like a bombshell: despite years of assurances, the Mautern Danube bridge is likely to be demolished without replacement during urgently needed repairs. Not even the mayors of the neighboring communities were informed.
Will it be built or not? During the urgently needed repairs to the Mautern Danube bridge, a temporary structure a few meters away was supposed to guarantee the flow of traffic across the river. As reported, however, the state is already looking at alternatives such as a ferry.
Information only in two weeks
The fact that the replacement bridge will not be built after all for cost reasons, as promised to the citizens, farmers and entrepreneurs of the Wachau in advance, will not be denied by Transport Minister Udo Landbauer (FPÖ). He plans to meet with the mayors of the affected communities in two weeks' time.
A heavy blow for the region
The "Krone" made enquiries in Mautern, Furth bei Göttweig and Krems - in the district capital, the head of the town, Peter Molnar, reacted with "sheer horror". However, the mayors have still not been officially informed.
Lower Austria has enough money to increase politicians' salaries. But not for my replacement bridge over the Danube.
Peter Molnar, SPÖ-Bürgermeister der Bezirkshaupstadt Krems
But everyone agrees: if the Danube bridge were to be demolished without replacement - even if only for a few months until the new structure is built - it would be a serious blow to the region.
At the same time, the FPÖ Lower Austria is making a name for itself as the motorists' party. In the Wachau, however, Landbauer's information policy tends to lead to a dead end.
