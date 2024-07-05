Conflict at harvest time
Why cyclists and farmers get in each other’s way
The cycling boom and its consequences: In many places, farm tracks have simply been turned into cycle paths. This is a source of conflict, especially in summer, when cyclists and tractor drivers collide.
Cycling is propagated by traffic experts and health apostles alike. Lush subsidies for the creation of new routes for pedal riders have many municipalities busily mixing the asphalt - in most cases, existing freight roads are adapted for "green" mobility. Once a cycle path sign has been erected, the new cycle path is finished.
Potential for conflict
"And therefore often the cause of dangerous conflicts of use," criticize Michael Nagl and Anna-Maria Dangl. The two farmers' association officials draw attention to this problem in the provincial capital, which is a nationwide one: "As the peak cycling season and harvest time overlap, cyclists and tractors get in each other's way on these new routes."
"We are no exception!"
What's more, traffic signs explicitly designate these routes as cycle paths. "Agricultural traffic is usually only permitted as an exception with an additional sign," says Dangl. Especially in the summer months, tractors and combine harvesters, which often take up the entire width of the path, are certainly not the exception on paths across the fields.
New traffic sign
Around St. Pölten, the farmers' representatives of ÖVP Deputy Mayor Matthias Adl are supported by club chairman Florian Krumböck. Signs are to be put up to encourage cyclists to show consideration for agricultural vehicles: "A tractor simply can't swerve so easily." Krumböck also advocates a new traffic sign: "As with 'footpath and cycle path', 'goods and cycle path' could be displayed."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
