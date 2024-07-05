Most beautiful hiking routes
Alpine flora in bloom in the summer snow
Alpine flowers are true specialists and have adapted to life in extreme conditions over the course of time. The Lünersee area is home to a particularly large number of specimens.
Even if the summer weather has been rather changeable so far, it is hard to imagine that it has not yet arrived in the high mountains. Many of the usual hiking routes in the Ländle are inaccessible as there are still large snowfields at higher altitudes. Anyone planning a trip to the Lünersee should be prepared accordingly. Hikes in the area are currently only recommended with good footwear, poles and sure-footedness. The route should also be adapted to the current conditions. However, it is a good time to discover the alpine flora in all its blooming glory. As the snow is only slowly disappearing, you will also come across typical early bloomers such as crocus, spring gentian and primroses.
Alpine plants are forced to adapt to extreme living conditions at high altitudes. The duration, thickness and density of snow cover are among the determining factors for plant growth. However, the snow cover also has advantages for the flora: for example, it acts as an insulating layer and protects against dehydration. However, this significantly shortens the vegetation period. Plants at high altitudes must therefore flower, reproduce and generate winter reserves in a very limited period of time.
Glacier buttercup
The glacier buttercup is one of the best studied alpine plants from a physiological point of view. It thrives mainly on nutrient-poor, loose silicate soils and often under the protection of ice overhangs, which create a greenhouse effect. The species, which belongs to the buttercup family, needs two to three growing seasons to form flowers. The glacier buttercup can freeze completely without dying. This is made possible by unusually large spaces between the tissue cells and highly elastic cell walls, which allow them to shrink when they freeze. The color of the flowers changes from initially white to pink to dark red and they have a diameter of three centimeters. The pollinators are mostly flies. The evergreen plant grows to a height of between five and 20 centimetres and is perfectly adapted to its habitat. In unfavorable summers, the reserves from the leaves are transferred back to the roots and buds that have already formed are broken down again. The glacier buttercup is poisonous.
The Lünersee lies at almost 2000 meters above sea level. At this altitude, the vegetation period usually only lasts two and a half months. As a result, it is mainly long-lived plants that thrive in the high mountains. The glacier buttercup, for example, takes several years to grow flowers. In general, flora grows very slowly in the mountains. Mountain pines and dwarf junipers only grow by around 0.5 millimetres a year, which makes these perennial plants all the more impressive. In a landscape characterized by steep rocks and where the elements are much more unforgiving than in the valleys, they defy all adversity. Their colorful flowers stand in stark contrast to the rugged rock.
The primrose
The primroseisalso known as the mealy prim rose - the name refers to the white coating on the underside of the leaves. This is formed by tiny crystals secreted by the plant's glandular hairs. The primrose species is scattered to rare in all Austrian provinces except Vienna; in the Rhine Valleyit is considered endangered. It prefers moist, calcareous soils, fens and stream banks. The primrose climbs to altitudes of up to 2500 meters above sea level. The flowering period usually extends from May to July. The five petals, which are either pink, light purple or reddish-purple in color, are fused together to form a corolla tube; the yellow throat ring is striking. The plant attracts and is pollinated by bees, flies and moths.
On the way from the mountain station of the Lünerseebahn cable car towards Verajoch, you will encounter numerous representatives of Alpine flora: violet cyclamen, purple globe flowers, deep blue Clusius gentian or sunny yellow coltsfoot, to name just a few examples. The trail initially leads past the Douglas hut along the circular lake trail. At Alpe Lün, turn left onto the hiking trail and follow the signpost towards Verajoch. The path does not normally pose any particular challenges, but it is still covered in snow in some places and flooded with meltwater.
Tips and information
Type: high alpine hike/loop trail
Duration: two to three and a half hours, depending on the variant
Starting point: Lünerseebahn mountain station
Equipment: preferably ankle-high shoes with good tread soles, hiking poles, layered clothing (strong gusts of wind possible), sufficient sun protection, drink and a snack if required
Refreshment stops: Douglas hut (on the mountain), Schattenlagant hut (in Brandnertal)
Note: at present, larger snowfields are still to be expected in the Lünersee area, not all hiking trails are passable - so if in doubt, it is better to turn back; before starting the hike, you should check the website for the current situation: Lünersee
Public transport: Bus route 580 (from Bludenz post office or train station) to Brand Lünerseebahn, we recommend taking the bus, especially at weekends
If in doubt, it is better to turn back than to venture into unsafe terrain! Hiking poles are now an advantage here, also to check the load-bearing capacity of the snow cover. Otherwise, you can stay on the circular route without the detour towards the Joch. There will still be plenty of opportunities to admire the flora. Return to the mountain station via the Lünersee circular trail.
