Alpine flora in bloom in the summer snow

The glacier buttercup is one of the best studied alpine plants from a physiological point of view. It thrives mainly on nutrient-poor, loose silicate soils and often under the protection of ice overhangs, which create a greenhouse effect. The species, which belongs to the buttercup family, needs two to three growing seasons to form flowers. The glacier buttercup can freeze completely without dying. This is made possible by unusually large spaces between the tissue cells and highly elastic cell walls, which allow them to shrink when they freeze. The color of the flowers changes from initially white to pink to dark red and they have a diameter of three centimeters. The pollinators are mostly flies. The evergreen plant grows to a height of between five and 20 centimetres and is perfectly adapted to its habitat. In unfavorable summers, the reserves from the leaves are transferred back to the roots and buds that have already formed are broken down again. The glacier buttercup is poisonous.