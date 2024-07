Another wolf released for shooting in Tyrol

Wolf already detected eight times

In the district of Kitzbühel, a wolf has been detected a total of eight times this year. In the municipality of Kirchdorf, a wild animal was last killed at the end of January - in mid-February in the municipality of Fieberbrunn. At the end of April, a wolf was found in the municipality of Westendorf. In the municipal area of Hopfgarten im Brixental, a wolf has been detected five times so far this year, three of them by wildlife camera and two by scent.