Rangnick combative: “That’s where we want to stay”

Europe will have 16 instead of the previous 13 starting places in the expanded giant tournament in North America. Four of the tickets will not be awarded until March 2026. The twelve group runners-up and the top four teams in the Nations League who do not finish in the top two in the regular qualifiers will compete in four knockout rounds with a semi-final and final. Should the direct ticket not work out, Austria should at least be represented in these remaining places shortly before the start of the World Cup. Rangnick's contract runs for as long as there is at least a theoretical chance of reaching the World Cup - and will be extended until the finals if he is successful.