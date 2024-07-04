New mission in sight
Rangnick combative: “That’s where we want to stay”
The Austrian national soccer team's first international matches following their exit in the European Championship round of 16 against Turkey (1:2) are scheduled for the beginning of September. In the Nations League in the fall against Slovenia, Norway and Kazakhstan, the aim is not only to return to the strongest League A, but also to create a good starting position for next year's World Cup qualifiers. The ÖFB team would currently be drawn from pot one in the draw. Team boss Ralf Rangnick has a new mission in mind.
The FIFA world rankings are decisive, but the results of the Nations League are taken into account. "We are currently in pot one in the rankings. We definitely want to stay there," said ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, setting the agenda. The fact that the Austrians have a good chance is also due to the new World Cup qualifying format: Twelve groups now also require twelve group heads. The respective pool winner qualifies directly for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, while the runner-up has to go through a major play-off.
Europe will have 16 instead of the previous 13 starting places in the expanded giant tournament in North America. Four of the tickets will not be awarded until March 2026. The twelve group runners-up and the top four teams in the Nations League who do not finish in the top two in the regular qualifiers will compete in four knockout rounds with a semi-final and final. Should the direct ticket not work out, Austria should at least be represented in these remaining places shortly before the start of the World Cup. Rangnick's contract runs for as long as there is at least a theoretical chance of reaching the World Cup - and will be extended until the finals if he is successful.
A dry spell should end
Austria has not taken part in a men's World Cup since 1998. Qualification for 2026 may not begin for over a year and could be completed in six games and less than three months. The 55 UEFA associations - without the suspended Russia there would be 54 - will be drawn into groups of four and five. The groups of four will start in September 2025, with two additional double dates available for the groups of five at the end of March and beginning of June.
The draw is expected to take place at the end of November or beginning of December - but in any case only after the Nations League group stage has been completed. Especially as many teams still have to play the new promotion and relegation matches in the Nations League from March 20-23, consideration must be given to which teams are placed in groups of four and which in groups of five. The newly introduced Nations League quarter-finals in League A also complicate the procedure.
Austria will start the Nations League on September 6 in Ljubljana, followed three days later by an away game against Erling Haaland and his Norwegians in Oslo. A home double-header against Kazakhstan (October 10) and Norway (October 13) in Linz will follow in October, before the group phase is concluded with a guest appearance in Almaty in eastern Kazakhstan (November 14) and a home appearance against Slovenia just three days later.
It continues in two months' time
The ÖFB must decide where to play the Slovenians by mid-July. According to managing director Bernhard Neuhold, Vienna, Klagenfurt and Linz are possible venues. Theoretically, it is possible not to have an international match in Vienna in the fall, Neuhold confirmed to APA. In spring, both home internationals, the European Championship tests against Turkey (6:1) and Serbia (2:1), were played in the Austrian capital.
The first team reunion after the European Championship exit will take place in Carinthia in two months' time. The ÖFB team will be staying in Pörtschach and training in Klagenfurt before the Nations League opener. From Carinthia they will travel by bus to Ljubljana, from there, according to Neuhold, directly to Oslo on the first or second day after the game. Most of the October training course will take place in Windischgarsten, with only the matches being played in Linz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
