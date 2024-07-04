Vorteilswelt
Night-time operation

Former music school was engulfed by flames

Nachrichten
04.07.2024 06:30

Major operation on Thursday night in Vöcklabruck (Upper Austria): The old music school was on fire! Fire was shooting out of the roof when the emergency services arrived, and the firefighters were in mortal danger when they entered because the building structure was too poor.

The fire department was first alerted at around 9 p.m. - but as the fire spread, more and more helpers were called out, and in the end five fire brigades were deployed.

The fire had apparently broken out inside the former music school, which had been empty for years, and quickly spread through the floors to the roof. Because the structure of the building is so poor - ceilings are sagging and there is a risk of collapse - it was almost impossible to attack the interior. The risk of firefighters being injured was too great.

The roof had to be opened
Two telescopic boom lifts were ordered to the scene, as well as a turntable ladder. In order to fight the fire better, the helpers had to open the roof and the new DRILL-X drill extinguisher was also used. The ambulance and emergency doctor were on standby, but no one was injured.

The fire departments were able to leave again at around 3 a.m., with only the firefighters from Vöcklabruck remaining at the building, which was a total loss after the fire, as a fire watch. The cause of the fire is still unclear and investigators are at the scene.

Conversion project not implemented
In 2017, the former regional music school was sold to a Mühlviertel-based company in a bidding process. The more than 1,000 square meter site on Bahnhofstrasse was to be converted and apartments, stores and offices were to be built there; the project was to be implemented as early as 2019.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Markus Schütz
Markus Schütz
