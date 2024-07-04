Salzburger at the ELF
“DJing here was my childhood dream”
This is the third time that Raphael Kaufmann from Salzburg has played at Austria's biggest electronic music festival
On Saturday from 6 pm, it's that time again for fans of "BTWRKS" (Beatworks). On the third day of the Electric Love Festival, Raphael Kaufmann will get dance enthusiasts moving with his music. The 25-year-old from Salzburg has been pursuing his goal of becoming a professional musician for ten years. Now he is getting ever closer to his goal, having already released his debut album in April and has 180,000 monthly listeners on a music streaming platform.
"DJing at Electric Love was a childhood dream of mine. To be on stage here for the third time is a huge honor," beams the trained toolmaking technician and successful "powerlifter" at world championships.
Music producer thanks his "encourager"
"I owe my sporting and professional successes to my mother and Gerhard. I was very full of energy as a child, grew up without a father and definitely needed a male father figure," the music producer looks back today.
Gerhard Huber from Wals-Siezenheim became an "encourager" for Raphael in 2007. The head of the mentoring project run by the Salzburg Ombudsman for Children and Young People is currently hoping to receive the money he needs from the state of Salzburg to continue helping children. "We used to meet twice a month and play soccer or go bouldering. I was just there," says Gerhard Huber, key account manager at a bank, modestly. "I wouldn't be where I am without Gerhard," contradicts "BTWRKS".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
