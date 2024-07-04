“DJing here was my childhood dream”

On Saturday from 6 pm, it's that time again for fans of "BTWRKS" (Beatworks). On the third day of the Electric Love Festival, Raphael Kaufmann will get dance enthusiasts moving with his music. The 25-year-old from Salzburg has been pursuing his goal of becoming a professional musician for ten years. Now he is getting ever closer to his goal, having already released his debut album in April and has 180,000 monthly listeners on a music streaming platform.