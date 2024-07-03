Electric Love Festival
Crowd of megastars at the Salzburgring
Renowned artists such as DJ Snake and Scooter will once again grace the Electric Love Festival this year. The organizers are expecting up to 180,000 music enthusiasts in the Fuschlsee region.
Where loud engines normally set the tone, the basses will be booming over the next few days. As every year, the Electric Love Festival will make its way to the Salzburgring - this year for the eleventh time. Up to 180,000 fans from all over the world are expected to attend Austria's biggest electronic music festival in the Fuschlsee region.
Fans get their money's worth
After the warm-up party on Wednesday, the official starting signal is given on Thursday with the opening ceremony complete with orchestra and choir. A seven-person team led by Salzburg's Dan Lee and RageMode put together this spectacle, in which more than 100 people are involved.
With the world-famous techno combo Scooter, the US duo The Chainsmokers, old master Armin van Buuren(click here for the "Krone" interview with the Dutchman) and German artists Bausa and Ski Aggu, the first major highlights of the mega event await.
Old masters and chart giants thrill the crowds
Hardstyle fans will get their money's worth with stars such as Paul Elstak, Brennan Heart and Sefa. Other highlights include performances by London duo Chase & Status (Friday) and French chart giant DJ Snake, who will be playing on the main stage on Saturday. There will also be plenty of local color. Salzburg musicians and friends will be performing on the brand new Blueboxx stage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.