Virus under control?
Expert on bird flu: “Something is brewing”
International experts are increasingly concerned about the current development of bird flu (H5N1) in the USA. According to virologists, a new pandemic also seems possible. However, there is still time to prevent such a fatal outbreak, urges the expert.
Two virus outbreaks should currently "cause great concern", warns the well-known virologist from the University Hospitals of Geneva on X (formerly Twitter).
Both the outbreak of bird flu, which has already spread to the first mammals, and monkeypox in the Congo have "enormous potential for the next pandemic", says Eckerle. He added: "It is very worrying what is brewing."
Next virus already in humans
Compared to Covid, however, these could have much more serious consequences for the world's population. On a global level, they would simply not be manageable, summarizes the top international expert. While the virus circulation of bird flu is still in animals, the strain of monkeypox has already arrived in humans.
If the virus adapts "it's too late"
Eckerle therefore calls for rapid countermeasures: "Very intensive" national and global efforts are needed to prevent a potentially fatal spread, but this is "not even beginning to happen.
H5N1 is 'only' in animals, Mpox seems far away." Her assessment: the risk is currently considered to be low for the population "until it is too late". There is simply no medium risk for either virus: "Once it is widespread and effective in humans, it is too late to contain it," says Eckerle.
Corona "like a walk in the park"
German epidemiologist Timo Ulrichs recently took a similar line. It is difficult to predict how, if and when H5N1 will acquire pandemic potential. "However, if the bird flu virus were to spread to humans and cause a pandemic, the corona pandemic would look like a walk in the park," he explained.
Politicians miss the "silver bullet"
Christian Drosten, a top virologist who became known during the coronavirus crisis, previously stated that "all experts are concerned". Although the spread of the virus to humans could be mild, "it could also be the start of the next pandemic, which we are watching live here", said the researcher at Berlin's Charité hospital.
Eckerle's conclusion? "Nothing has been learned" from the coronavirus crisis, and preventative measures are still not in place. The "silver bullet" to quickly bring any outbreaks to a standstill with foresight is simply missing.
