Counterfeit money Russian: “Wants my Archibald back”

When the Federal Criminal Police Office seized the lynx-like cat of prey, it was severely overweight and so aggressive that it had to be anaesthetized by experts from the zoo with a dose for cheetahs. After two months on a diet at Tierquartier Wien, six-year-old "Archibald" is slim again. With the support of his lawyers, the accused has taken care of a suitable facility from custody - "Archibald" is currently waiting in the Czech Republic to be returned to his owner.