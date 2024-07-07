What daily meditation can do

After all, it's about "coming to me". What do you need to do this? Wonderfully little: you only need two things: a little time and the will to let go. And the best thing is: it's completely free! Meditation provides the right focus and can help us to become more relaxed. It makes us appreciate the little things and gives us a more loving view of ourselves. Regular mindfulness exercises also help us to become aware of our inner voice and to listen to it in a non-judgemental way can silence the inner critic over time.