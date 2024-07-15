Question of the week
Pastures & mountain pastures: should they be closed in general?
When the weather is nice, people are drawn to the great outdoors. It is therefore not surprising that hikers and grazing animals increasingly cross paths. Such encounters can be wonderful experiences, but occasionally they also lead to attacks, especially by cows. After that, there are often calls to close off mountain pastures and meadows. What do you think about this?
It sounds like the simplest solution: fencing off pastureland prevents people and animals from coming into contact with each other and thus reduces the risk of such incidents. Fences and clearly visible signs that make it clear when an exclusion zone begins and how far it extends also protect the animals in their natural environment. This means less stress and increased safety for both parties.
On the other hand, access to natural landscapes is restricted and the landscape is impaired, which could be a source of irritation for tourists, for example. In addition, the cost of erecting and maintaining fences or other types of barriers should not be overlooked. And finally, they do not offer one hundred percent security either.
Do you think that fencing off grazing land is a necessary measure for everyone's safety, or do you see it as an unnecessary restriction? What alternatives do you think could be considered to ensure both human safety and animal welfare? Do you have any suggestions on how communication between farmers and hikers could be improved in such cases? Share your experiences and ideas with the community, we look forward to your contributions!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.