KulturEXPO already attracts 179,000 visitors

Anton Bruckner, the great composer from Ansfelden and St. Florian, has been the focus of numerous events since 1 January 2024 to mark the 200th anniversary of his birth. The new Upper Austrian KulturEXPO format was created for this major anniversary year. "Bruckner will be talked about, discussed, played and listened to - country up, country down," says Governor Thomas Stelzer, describing the program.