Journalists track down contract killer

Journalists only needed two days to investigate

After the murder attempt, however, there was no trace of the 44-year-old - an international arrest warrant was unsuccessful. It was only when journalists from the Daily Mail took on the case that the suspect was tracked down. The reporters analyzed Instagram pictures on the woman's profile - with the help of a few selfies and sunset photos taken from the living room window, they were able to find out where she lived. They discovered that Betro lived in a gated community on the northern outskirts of Yerevan, the capital of Armenia - after just two days of research.