Because of Hernandez
Wirtz transfer to Bayern? Hoeneß said “No!”
Florian Wirtz is currently one of the most sought-after footballers on the planet. FC Bayern would also like to convince the 21-year-old of a transfer. This was already being considered two years ago. At that time, honorary president Uli Hoeneß allegedly vetoed the move. Probably because of Lucas Hernandez.
According to reports in Sport Bild, a fateful meeting took place at Tegernsee in the summer of 2022. The then Bayern coach and current national coach Julian Nagelsmann, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and the record champions' technical director Marco Neppe wanted to present their latest plan to Honorary President Hoeneß at his estate.
Munich's sporting management at the time had set themselves the goal of bringing Florian Wirtz from Leverkusen to form the future heart of the Bayern team together with Jamal Musiala. In order to put the plan into action, however, they needed the approval of the supervisory board and thus that of the club's patron.
What Hernandez has to do with it
But no matter how much Hoeneß was persuaded, the now 72-year-old remained stubborn and vetoed the plan. "No", he is said to have rumbled several times. Why this strict defensive stance? Wirtz was suffering from a torn cruciate ligament at the time. While Nagelsmann and Co. saw this as an opportunity to reduce the transfer fee, Hoeneß was reminded of another transfer.
Bayern were also prepared to invest €80 million in defender Lucas Hernandez in 2019 while he was recovering from a torn inner ligament. In the end, the transfer turned out to be a big misunderstanding. The Frenchman was repeatedly set back by injuries and was finally sold to PSG in 2023.
The honorary president did not want to fall into the same trap again. An expensive mistake? Because Wirtz returned to the pitch 272 days after his injury and celebrated the double with Bayer Leverkusen. He is also currently playing a strong European Championship at home with Germany. And there is no shortage of interested parties. Bayern are now making intensive efforts, but the price has long since risen to over 150 million euros.
