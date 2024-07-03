Austria: Quality of life high, people grumpy

Austrians unfriendly towards non-natives

Settling in Austria, on the other hand, is a challenge for expats - accordingly, the Alpine republic only landed in 49th place here. Making friends is not easy either: Austria came 42nd in this sub-category. However, 57 percent of respondents agreed that it is difficult to find local friends (41 percent worldwide). 41 percent of expats say that locals are generally not friendly towards foreign residents (20 percent worldwide), and 31 percent did not feel welcome and did not find it easy to adapt to the local culture (17 and 21 percent worldwide respectively).