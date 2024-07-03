Vorteilswelt
Survey among expats

Austria: Quality of life high, people grumpy

03.07.2024 09:20

Austria meets with divided love among expats: while the quality of life evokes enthusiasm, the population is less popular. In a survey of 12,500 people by "Expat Insider", the Alpine republic came 52nd in the sub-category "Local friendliness". Only the inhabitants of Kuwait are more unfriendly.

Overall, Austria came 24th out of 53 countries in the ranking. However, there was a top ranking in the quality of life category (second place). Since 2014, Austria has regularly been among the top ten countries in this index and, according to Expat Insider, shines in four of the five subcategories: "Travel & Transport" (second place), "Environment & Climate" (third place), Healthcare (ninth place) and Security (tenth place).

Austrians unfriendly towards non-natives
Settling in Austria, on the other hand, is a challenge for expats - accordingly, the Alpine republic only landed in 49th place here. Making friends is not easy either: Austria came 42nd in this sub-category. However, 57 percent of respondents agreed that it is difficult to find local friends (41 percent worldwide). 41 percent of expats say that locals are generally not friendly towards foreign residents (20 percent worldwide), and 31 percent did not feel welcome and did not find it easy to adapt to the local culture (17 and 21 percent worldwide respectively).

Language as a major hurdle
The most challenging aspect is the language (43rd place). More than a third of expats (36%) found it difficult to live in Austria without knowing the local language (33% worldwide). Almost two thirds found it difficult to learn the language (40 percent worldwide).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

