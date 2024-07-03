Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Special Representative

NATO expands its presence in Kiev

Nachrichten
03.07.2024 08:28

NATO is further expanding its civilian presence in Ukraine. The alliance states have decided to send a special representative to Kiev to coordinate political and practical support there.

comment0 Kommentare

The main reason for this is that NATO intends to launch a new mission to coordinate arms deliveries and training activities for the Ukrainian armed forces at next week's summit in Washington. The headquarters for this is to be set up in Wiesbaden in Germany. It is still unclear who this special representative will be. Further details will be communicated after the official selection, it is said.

The USA (pictured here is Secretary of State Lloyd Austin with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov) has so far led the way in coordinating arms aid for Ukraine. (Bild: APA/AP)
The USA (pictured here is Secretary of State Lloyd Austin with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov) has so far led the way in coordinating arms aid for Ukraine.
(Bild: APA/AP)

The military alliance has had an official representation in Kiev for almost a decade, which also manages a liaison office and an information and documentation center that has existed since the end of the 1990s. Among other things, it handles contacts with Ukrainian ministries and authorities and aims to promote political dialog and practical cooperation between NATO. It also advises authorities on activities to support the NATO-Ukraine partnership and reforms in the security and defense sector. There will also be more staff for this in future.

Preparations for a possible Trump presidency
The coordination of weapons deliveries and training activities, which NATO intends to take over in future, has so far been the responsibility of the United States. The NATO project is also seen as a precautionary measure in the event that Donald Trump returns to the US presidency in January 2025. Statements made by the Republican in the past have raised doubts as to whether the USA will continue to support Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia under his leadership.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf