Special Representative
NATO expands its presence in Kiev
NATO is further expanding its civilian presence in Ukraine. The alliance states have decided to send a special representative to Kiev to coordinate political and practical support there.
The main reason for this is that NATO intends to launch a new mission to coordinate arms deliveries and training activities for the Ukrainian armed forces at next week's summit in Washington. The headquarters for this is to be set up in Wiesbaden in Germany. It is still unclear who this special representative will be. Further details will be communicated after the official selection, it is said.
The military alliance has had an official representation in Kiev for almost a decade, which also manages a liaison office and an information and documentation center that has existed since the end of the 1990s. Among other things, it handles contacts with Ukrainian ministries and authorities and aims to promote political dialog and practical cooperation between NATO. It also advises authorities on activities to support the NATO-Ukraine partnership and reforms in the security and defense sector. There will also be more staff for this in future.
Preparations for a possible Trump presidency
The coordination of weapons deliveries and training activities, which NATO intends to take over in future, has so far been the responsibility of the United States. The NATO project is also seen as a precautionary measure in the event that Donald Trump returns to the US presidency in January 2025. Statements made by the Republican in the past have raised doubts as to whether the USA will continue to support Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia under his leadership.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.