Gregoritsch crestfallen:
“Terrible! Unbeatable in terms of tragedy”
"It's terrible." Michael Gregoritsch was crestfallen after Austria's elimination from the European Championship round of 16 against Turkey. The evening was "unbeatable in terms of soccer tragedy", explained the Styrian.
He was "extremely sad" and "extremely disappointed": "We left everything on the pitch, did everything we could to turn the game around and couldn't do it," explained Gregoritsch. His goal to make it 1-2, which had given the whole team hope once again, did not comfort him at all: "That has a 0.01 percent side effect. It would have been so important if we had scored the equalizer. But as it is, the goal feels almost worthless, terrible."
"Worthless goal"
In fact, after the 2:0 for the Turks at the latest, it was just a game for one goal. On the Turkish goal. "They threw themselves into every ball, had one or two attacks to relieve pressure," said Gregoritsch. But that was all Turkey really had to offer. Self-criticism? "Yes, we certainly should have taken one or two chances. Unfortunately, we didn't. That's why today - measured against our development over the last two years - is the worst possible way to go out."
"One of the best saves"
Turkey goalkeeper Mert Günok also played his part in this. The way he clawed Baumgartner's header off the line at the very last second was simply world class. Gregoritsch agreed: "That was one of the best saves I've ever seen in my career. I saw the ball go in, it was really hard to stop." Good for him. Less nice for Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
