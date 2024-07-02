Hot poker for EURO starter Daniliuc

Long breath is required

Daniliuc has repeatedly emphasized that he feels comfortable in Salzburg and can imagine staying. The Bulls, on the other hand, would benefit from someone like him. On the one hand, because they only have a few Austrian team players in their squad. On the other hand, because he is athletically versatile and it is more than uncertain whether Pavlovic, Solet and Dedic will stay. However, before the bosses make any further purchases, personnel must be released. Which is why staying power will be required in the poker game for Daniliuc.