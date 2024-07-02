“This child was simply an extra income”

"Never hit with fists"

"Completely innocent", confessed the man from southern Burgenland. No. He never locked the boy in the cellar; never gave him a cold shower; never stuffed lard sandwiches in his mouth because he didn't want to eat; never tied him to a tree at night; never rubbed snow on him, apart from witnesses; never hit him with his fists when he tried to set the house on fire again. "I never touched him," says the man. Not even when the boy completely tore apart his room - which, according to the prosecution, contained a bed and a locker.