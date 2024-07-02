Ronaldo's big goal
Race for oldest European Championship goalscorer more exciting than ever
It was pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo that went around the world. Portugal's superstar missed the chance to become the oldest goalscorer in European Championship history on Monday in the round of 16 against Slovenia. But thanks to the promotion, the dream is alive - the race for the super oldie is more exciting than ever!
Ronaldo was 39 years and 147 days old on Monday. If he had scored the penalty in the 105th minute, the five-time world footballer would have been the oldest European Championship goalscorer of all time. But he missed and sank into tears.
Luka Modric thus remains the oldie of European Championship history. With his goal against Italy only a week ago on Monday, the Croatian surpassed Ivica Vastic's previous record. The ÖFB striker was 38 years and 257 days old when he scored against Poland at the 2008 European Championship at home. Modric was 38 years and 289 days on Monday. Ronaldo could therefore surpass the record once again if he finally scores his first goal at this EURO in the quarter-final against France on July 5.
Record-breaking Ronaldo
Incidentally, this will be his sixth appearance at a European Championship. No one has managed that before him! With 14 goals, he is also the all-time top scorer at European Championships. He also scored in 29 European Championship matches - more than anyone else.
But beware! His compatriot Pepe, of all people, could become the laughing third in the race for the super oldie. At 41 years and 126 days, the Portugal defender is already the oldest player in European Championship history. If he scores against France, he will hold the record for the oldest European Championship goalscorer at 41 years and 130 days.
"An honor for me"
Vastic, who held the record for 16 years, is delighted to be mentioned with such big names. "I'm particularly happy for Modric. If Ronaldo were to break my record, it would be an honor for me," said the second oldest European Championship goalscorer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.