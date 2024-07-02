Race for oldest European Championship goalscorer more exciting than ever

Luka Modric thus remains the oldie of European Championship history. With his goal against Italy only a week ago on Monday, the Croatian surpassed Ivica Vastic's previous record. The ÖFB striker was 38 years and 257 days old when he scored against Poland at the 2008 European Championship at home. Modric was 38 years and 289 days on Monday. Ronaldo could therefore surpass the record once again if he finally scores his first goal at this EURO in the quarter-final against France on July 5.