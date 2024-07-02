A10 exit closures
State wants to make the journey more difficult for those avoiding traffic jams
The exit barriers along the A10 Tauern highway will be active again from July 5. In addition, there will also be occasional through road closures in municipalities close to the border.
Between July 5 and September 8, drivers without a destination in Austria will not be able to exit between Puch-Urstein and Zederhaus. The corresponding ordinance of the province of Salzburg was passed today, Tuesday. In this way, Transport Minister Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP) and the province of Salzburg want to protect the communities from unnecessary traffic.
The press release states: "What is new this year is that the exit in Flachau is also closed. The police - supported by several teams of Asfinag traffic managers and private security service employees - can check at any time if the traffic situation requires it."
Passage closures in individual municipalities
In addition to the exit closures, there will also be drive-through closures during the summer vacations in the municipalities of Anif, Grödig, Elsbethen, Wals-Siezenheim and the city of Salzburg, which will also be monitored.
The "Krone" recently reported on a family man from Radstadt who described the controls in general as "toothless". During a check by a private security service, together with Asfinag, the man from Pongau was waved through with the words "I don't care who drives through here".
The provincial police directorate then told the "Krone" via Hans Wolfgruber: "The success of these checks does not depend on the organs deployed, but on the content of the respective regulations. If a person gives suitable reasons for leaving the highway, then they are allowed to leave in any case - regardless of who controls them."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.