Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

A10 exit closures

State wants to make the journey more difficult for those avoiding traffic jams

Nachrichten
02.07.2024 13:43

The exit barriers along the A10 Tauern highway will be active again from July 5. In addition, there will also be occasional through road closures in municipalities close to the border.

comment0 Kommentare

Between July 5 and September 8, drivers without a destination in Austria will not be able to exit between Puch-Urstein and Zederhaus. The corresponding ordinance of the province of Salzburg was passed today, Tuesday. In this way, Transport Minister Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP) and the province of Salzburg want to protect the communities from unnecessary traffic.

The press release states: "What is new this year is that the exit in Flachau is also closed. The police - supported by several teams of Asfinag traffic managers and private security service employees - can check at any time if the traffic situation requires it."

Passage closures in individual municipalities
In addition to the exit closures, there will also be drive-through closures during the summer vacations in the municipalities of Anif, Grödig, Elsbethen, Wals-Siezenheim and the city of Salzburg, which will also be monitored.

The new departure and transit barriers of the province of Salzburg. (Bild: Land Salzburg/Grafik)
The new departure and transit barriers of the province of Salzburg.
(Bild: Land Salzburg/Grafik)

The "Krone" recently reported on a family man from Radstadt who described the controls in general as "toothless". During a check by a private security service, together with Asfinag, the man from Pongau was waved through with the words "I don't care who drives through here".

The provincial police directorate then told the "Krone" via Hans Wolfgruber: "The success of these checks does not depend on the organs deployed, but on the content of the respective regulations. If a person gives suitable reasons for leaving the highway, then they are allowed to leave in any case - regardless of who controls them."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf