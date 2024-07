Under the motto "Children build bridges from person to person and from country to country", children and youth groups from Austria, Ukraine, Norway, Slovenia, Bosnia, Serbia and Uganda will sing, dance and make music for peace worldwide on Friday, July 12, 2024. The program includes folk dances from all over the world that invite you to dance along. This year's annual festival begins at 10 a.m. on the Alter Platz and at 7 p.m. in the Burghof in Klagenfurt. In case of bad weather, the event will take place in the St. Ruprecht community center. At 6 pm, the President of the Provincial Parliament, Ing. Rohr, will host a reception in the Wappensaal.