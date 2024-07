“Mbappe will have to get used to the mask”

"It's terrible to play with a mask"

Before the match against Belgium, the 25-year-old had complained about the special mask. "It's terrible to play with a mask. I always change it if there's something that bothers me and doesn't work properly," he said. "You can't see so well, you sweat underneath - then you have to let the sweat out. On the first day, I had the feeling that I was wearing 3D glasses and that it wasn't me playing."