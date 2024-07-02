Start of the vacations and ELF: a test of patience for drivers

Electric Love is also a test of patience

Hundreds of thousands of fans of electronic dance music are expected in Salzburg from Wednesday. At the Electric Love Festival on the Salzburg Ring, most festival visitors will be traveling via the A1 Westautobahn, the Thalgau entrance and exit, the Wolfgangsee-Bundesstraße (B158) and the Enzersberg Landesstraße. Long traffic jams and delays are inevitable. Thomas Haider, traffic expert at ARBÖ, says: "If you have the opportunity, you should travel to and from the event by public transport. A free shuttle bus runs from Salzburg main station to the festival site. This is usually less stressful and also allows you to consume alcoholic drinks at the festival."