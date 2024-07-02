100,000 hours of work for 72 hours of fun

Speaking of weather, the in-house meteorologist at the ELF is also slowly getting into position. She sits directly on the site during the festival and consults with ELF boss Manuel Reifenauer. "The health of the visitors always comes first. When you have to evacuate such a large festival due to weather conditions, you need a lot of lead time. That's why we work very closely with the meteorologist," says the ELF boss. Incidentally, he has already started planning next year's festival. 14 months of preparation time go into each individual edition. This corresponds to an approximate total of 100,000 hours of work - for three days of events.