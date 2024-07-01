Cash registers are ringing
This transfer brings Sturm two million!
Coach Christian Ilzer's men are sweating, sporting director Andreas Schicker is working on departures and arrivals and denies a report from the English island that striker Mika Biereth could end up at the double winners on loan again.
Next million-euro deal for Sturm. And Mohammed Fuseini makes it happen! The rocket striker moves to Belgian runners-up Union Saint-Gilloise. The double winners can rub their hands in glee. According to the Belgian media, the top club, which will be competing in the Champions League qualifiers, will pay more than two million euros for the 22-year-old.
Sturm had already secured the services of the speedy Ghanaian for a pittance in 2022. However, Fuseini was denied a breakthrough in Graz and was unable to do more than play as a wild card. The move on loan in January was the logical consequence. The "rocket" exploded at Randers FC in Denmark: nine goals in 16 games! "Mo" drove his market value from 600,000 to two million euros in the spring.
The transfer is complete, Fuseini passed the medical tests in Brussels on Monday. This means that Andreas Schicker can close the next file after Teixeira. Still in progress: Dante and Kronberger. "We are in talks with both of them," explains the sporting director.
All-clear for Otar
The Prussians won't be that quick with Mika Biereth. Schicker is negotiating intensively with Arsenal about the striker, who started training with the Gunners' U21 team on Monday. The sporting director denies reports from the island that another loan is on the cards. "Mika is in the last year of his contract, the club wants to sell him." The 21-year-old has told Sturm that he can imagine a "black future". "Now we have to find a solution with Arsenal," says Schicker, who has already spoken to Kiteishvili on the phone after his injury-related EURO substitution against Spain. "Otar has a muscle strain." And is now going on a well-deserved vacation for around two weeks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.