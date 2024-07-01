This transfer brings Sturm two million!

All-clear for Otar

The Prussians won't be that quick with Mika Biereth. Schicker is negotiating intensively with Arsenal about the striker, who started training with the Gunners' U21 team on Monday. The sporting director denies reports from the island that another loan is on the cards. "Mika is in the last year of his contract, the club wants to sell him." The 21-year-old has told Sturm that he can imagine a "black future". "Now we have to find a solution with Arsenal," says Schicker, who has already spoken to Kiteishvili on the phone after his injury-related EURO substitution against Spain. "Otar has a muscle strain." And is now going on a well-deserved vacation for around two weeks.