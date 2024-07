Despite heavy rain and heat: lakes are top quality

Nutrients bring algae plague

The nutrient concentration was measured at the deepest points for the report. "The more nutrients, the higher the algae concentration. This has an impact on the water quality," says Georg Santner from the Institute of Lake Research. "This is also noticeable in the depth of visibility." Lake Weissensee with 11.5 meters, Lake Millstätter See with 10.3 meters and Lake Klopeiner See with 8.8 meters are in first place. "In comparison, only 0.8 meters were measured at the Moosburg mill pond. But that was during the algae vegetation period."