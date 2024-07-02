Domestic violence: “Better to call the police too often”

153 GIP officers throughout Tyrol

Of course, all prospective police officers are trained. "But there are also 153 GIP officers and four regional trainers who receive even more intensive training," explained Andreas Sturm, Head of Operational Training. During the training, the students are prepared for their later assignments with films, frontal teaching including scripts and seminars together with the violence protection center, the women's shelter and counseling centers for violence prevention - as well as with numerous role plays.