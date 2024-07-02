The bob is back!
Lily Collins isn’t the only one wearing the summer trend hairstyle
The bob is back this summer - and Lily Collins isn't the only one sporting this season's trend hairstyle. How to style it? We'll tell you here!
Lily Collins recently made short work of her long, dark brown locks. The "Emily in Paris" actress even dared to make the first cut on the way to a radical change of style herself.
Collins reached for the scissors
And the result, naturally styled by her trusted hairdresser, is something to be proud of. Like so many other stars, the 35-year-old opted for a trendy bob.
Anyone who thinks the chin-length hairstyle is boring is mistaken. Because even if you can't create elaborate updos with a bob, it can still be styled in a variety of ways.
This is also proven by the stars, especially Collins herself, who presented her new haircut at the world premiere of her new film "MaXXXine" in Hollywood at the end of June. And not only opted for a side parting, but also for an elegant blow-dry wave.
Casual beach waves
Gigi Hadid has also recently become a fan of the short hairstyle. The model beauty loves it uncomplicated, especially in summer, and prefers soft beach waves in a tousled look.
Sydney Sweeney is also a fan of the bob hairstyle and knows how to perfectly showcase the trendy length - with soft waves, for example. A style that presenter Michelle Hunziker also particularly likes to opt for.
Yes to the side parting
By the way, all the beauties know how to make the most of a bob - by wearing it parted to the side. Saoirse Ronan also prefers to style her hair this way.
The reason: a side parting not only gives the hairstyle more bounce, but also more volume. Pretty snazzy!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
