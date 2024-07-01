State gives ailing municipalities a hefty cash injection

Thanks to the Association of Towns and Municipalities

"Half of it has to be paid out to the cities and municipalities anyway, an agreement had to be reached on the second half," explains the governor. The decision to make the second half available in full to the struggling municipalities was therefore an unbureaucratic and swift aid measure: "We are not abandoning our mayors and are also taking further important steps forward in child education and care," Drexler and Lang announce. Of course, Kurt Wallner, head of the Association of Towns and Cities, and Erwin Dirnberger, President of the Association of Municipalities, applauded the move - especially as the millions of euros could have been used to plug holes in the state budget.