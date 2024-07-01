35 million euros plus
State gives ailing municipalities a hefty cash injection
These are tough times for the municipalities in the state - and the outlook is anything but rosy. The state is now helping the ailing municipalities with additional funds from the Future Fund for Elementary Education.
Styrian municipalities are in dire straits. Their financial budgets are ailing, with exploding expenditure set against stagnating income. The financial equalization was also not the yellow of the egg. More and more heads of local authorities are approaching the state and asking for subsidies in order to maintain ongoing operations. The mayor of Bruck, Andrea Winkelmeier, recently pulled the ripcord and imposed a budget freeze.
This surprising measure was warning enough for the state government before the vulture of bankruptcy actually begins to circle over a municipality. The two state leaders Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) and Anton Lang (SPÖ) are now injecting an additional 35 million euros into the white-green municipalities. However, the money does not come directly from the state coffers, but from the federal government's future fund for elementary education. Styria will receive around 70 million euros from this.
Thanks to the Association of Towns and Municipalities
"Half of it has to be paid out to the cities and municipalities anyway, an agreement had to be reached on the second half," explains the governor. The decision to make the second half available in full to the struggling municipalities was therefore an unbureaucratic and swift aid measure: "We are not abandoning our mayors and are also taking further important steps forward in child education and care," Drexler and Lang announce. Of course, Kurt Wallner, head of the Association of Towns and Cities, and Erwin Dirnberger, President of the Association of Municipalities, applauded the move - especially as the millions of euros could have been used to plug holes in the state budget.
Municipal mergers as the key to tackling financial woes?
Söchau in south-eastern Styria is now considering a merger with the financially stronger Fürstenfeld. Are municipal mergers the key to tackling the financial crisis? "With our municipal structural reform in 2015, we have created a good basis for the future. I therefore see no need for the state to provide for further mergers," says Drexler. However, if an appropriately coordinated initiative is brought to the state by municipalities, "we will of course not be closed to talks".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.