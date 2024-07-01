“Arrogant, shameful” Spalletti in trouble

The former Real Madrid and Milan coach said he was "a little ashamed" of the performance in the 2-0 defeat to the Swiss in the round of 16. Spalletti had not managed to adapt his thinking to the players available and create a team feeling. "The first task of a national team coach is to create a common spirit, which is existential when it comes to making an extra meter to help your teammate," said Capello, who himself coached the England and Russia teams.