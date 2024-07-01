Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Harsh criticism of the coach

“Arrogant, shameful” Spalletti in trouble

Nachrichten
01.07.2024 14:26

After the disgraceful performance in the round of 16 exit from the European Championship against Switzerland, criticism of national team coach Luciano Spalletti is growing in Italy. Star coach Fabio Capello accused the 65-year-old of going into the tournament "arrogantly" and failing to adapt to the special nature of the job.

comment0 Kommentare

Spalletti had "not thought like a selection coach, but like a club coach", Capello told the "Gazzetta dello Sport". "They are two different professions."

The former Real Madrid and Milan coach said he was "a little ashamed" of the performance in the 2-0 defeat to the Swiss in the round of 16. Spalletti had not managed to adapt his thinking to the players available and create a team feeling. "The first task of a national team coach is to create a common spirit, which is existential when it comes to making an extra meter to help your teammate," said Capello, who himself coached the England and Russia teams.

Luciano Spalletti (Bild: AFP/APA/GABRIEL BOUYS)
Luciano Spalletti
(Bild: AFP/APA/GABRIEL BOUYS)

No national coach
Spalletti had declared his intention to remain in office. The former Napoli master coach had signed a contract until the 2026 World Cup in September 2023. Association president Gabriele Gravina has expressed his confidence in him. Capello is critical of these decisions. "I'm not optimistic about the future," said the 78-year-old. "I have the suspicion that Luciano is an excellent coach, but that he needs to improve enormously as national team coach."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf