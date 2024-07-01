Controversy surrounding Visma team’s “control bus” at the Tour

When asked by the German Press Agency at the Tour organization ASO, a spokesperson confirmed that the UCI jury had prohibited the use of the van on the Tour route. There is no accreditation. The exact reasons were not given. On Friday, the world governing body had only announced that it would take a closer look at the bus. It said that sporting fairness and equal access to the technology had to be guaranteed. It is possible that the rule makers were concerned that unauthorized data could also reach the teams. For example, only the drivers are allowed to view body temperature and heart rate during the races.