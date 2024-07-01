Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Helpers also called upon

Still searching for fugitive racing cyclist in Upper Austria

Nachrichten
01.07.2024 07:00

Police officers in the Innviertel region have been searching for more than a month for a racing cyclist who disappeared after a serious accident. At the time, another cyclist almost collided with the racing cyclist and was seriously injured in a fall. But it wasn't just the racing cyclist who disappeared.

comment0 Kommentare

On Monday, May 20, 2024, at around 11.25 a.m., a 37-year-old man from Braunau was riding a bicycle along the Weilhart-Landesstraße 501 in the municipality of Hochburg over the so-called "Wanghausner-Berg" downhill towards Burghausen. He wanted to turn left onto a local road in the Wanghausen area at the inn located there. To do this, he reduced his speed, gave clear hand signals and looked backwards to make sure that he was able to make the turn properly as he lined up in the middle of the road.

Concrete garden wall
As he was turning, a faster racing cyclist suddenly overtook him on the left, causing the two cyclists to collide. He lost control of his bike and crashed into a concrete garden wall and fell headfirst onto the road. The racing cyclist was able to avoid crashing into the wall and may have continued on in the direction of Salzburg-Umgebung.

First aiders and emergency doctor
The 37-year-old cyclist involved in the accident was seriously injured. Two other cyclists following behind, as well as the racing cyclist and an uninvolved couple rushed to the 37-year-old's aid. After receiving emergency medical treatment, he was taken to hospital. To date, however, there is no trace of the racing cyclist. Witnesses or the first responders or the cyclist involved are therefore asked to contact the Hochburg-Ach police station on 059133/4201 100.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf