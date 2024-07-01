Norris rages after crash: “That was unfair three times!”

Mercedes laughing third

The laughing third in this case was Mercedes. For the "Silver Arrows", the duel between the two squabblers had the best possible outcome. "You can see the two of them up front fighting hard. We know that they are really good friends and it was fun to watch them, that's how I perceived it at the time," said team boss Toto Wolff. "Of course it then got a bit more intense and then we said it was possible that they would collide. It actually happened, they both had a puncture. We couldn't believe it when we saw it."