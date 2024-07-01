Vienna in soccer fever
European Championship thriller to be broadcast throughout the city
In addition to the large fan zones, numerous pubs throughout the city are offering live coverage of the round of 16. We have a selection.
When the European Championship round of 16 match between Austria and Turkey kicks off tomorrow at 9pm, the whole city will be watching the broadcast - especially in the large public viewing zones in the Prater, on Rathausplatz or at the main railway station. But it's not just there that the atmosphere is great - numerous pubs and restaurants in all districts will be broadcasting the match indoors and in their gardens.
At Dresdnerhof (20th, Dresdner Straße 126), the game will be shown on a big screen in the garden. Those who stay for the full 90 minutes will receive a free Krügerl for every goal Austria scores.
Pezi's Café Ecke at Heiligenstädter Straße 111 in Döbling is currently all decked out in red-white-red. The match is being shown on several screens.
The Hawidere (15th, Ullmannstraße 31) will be serving its specially brewed Elfer-Zwickl during the European Championships. 30 percent of the seats will be reserved for latecomers. Please note: the match will only be shown in the air-conditioned indoor rooms.
The legendary Chelsea in the Gürtelbögen will be broadcasting all European Championship matches live. A good atmosphere guaranteed! Delicious Viennese cuisine and a cozy garden await soccer fans at Leopold in Große Pfarrgasse 11 in the 2nd district.
If you want to experience soccer on the pitch, the Wiener Viktoria sports ground (12th, Oswaldgasse 34) is the place to be. Barbecues are also available, starting two hours before kick-off.
The game can be experienced on comfortable loungers and benches in the Admiral Fanzone in the Prater (2nd, Perspektivstraße / Zufahrtsstraße 141). There will also be a colorful supporting program and you can win soccer goodies in the "Krone" corner.
