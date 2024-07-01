European Championship round of 16
France vs. Belgium LIVE from 6 p.m.
European Championship round of 16 in Düsseldorf: France meets Belgium. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 6 pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Both teams probably imagined things a little differently: Actually starting as clear favorites in their respective groups at the European Championship in Germany, they missed out on group victory with minimalist (France) to disappointing performances (Belgium). Their "reward" is now a clash between the co-favorites in the round of 16.
Draw against Poland cost first place
Although "Les Bleus" were at their best, France only managed a 1-1 draw against Poland in their final match in Pool D, often dubbed the "Group of Death", and so had to concede the group win to the Austrians, who beat the Netherlands 3-2 at the same time. Belgium had again started Group E as the clear favorites, but only won against group winners Romania, lost against Slovakia and ended up with four points, just like all their other group opponents. In the end, the second-best goal difference was enough to secure the same place in the group.
France's problem ahead of the round of 16 clash with its neighboring country lies - hard to believe - in the attack. Although superstar Kylian Mbappe is fit again after breaking his nose in the first game against Austria's Kevin Danso and finally broke his European Championship goal drought with a penalty in the game against Poland.
The shoe pinches in attack
Apart from that, however, the French attackers have so far proved to be a dead loss. The only goal scored from play came from an own goal by Austria's Maximilian Wöber in the 1-0 defeat in the opening game.
However, Belgium have also failed to put much together so far. Despite losing 1-0 to Slovakia in their opening match, the "Red Devils" were quite convincing apart from the result and were simply unlucky with two goals from striker Romelu Lukaku that were disallowed by the VAR.
They also impressed in their 2-0 win over Romania. In the final 0-0 draw against Ukraine, however, their performance was weak. The fans responded to the lacklustre and overcautious promotion with a whistling concert, to which team boss Domenico Tedesco reacted with incomprehension.
Belgians don't understand the whistles
"The important thing was that we qualified for the next round. We have to accept the whistles, but my players don't understand them. The fans can be unhappy. But we need them, I have no other message for them," said Tedesco. Similarly, team captain Kevin De Bruyne: "I can understand that people want us to win. But if I play the ball long instead of short at a corner kick in the last minute and initiate a counter-attack, then I make the wrong decision and they kill me. Sometimes you have to take risks and sometimes you have to be smart."
