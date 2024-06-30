Germany now have their sights set on a European Championship record

Germany lived up to their role as favorites in a 2-0 win over Denmark in Dortmund in what team boss Julian Nagelsmann described as a "bizarre game" and deservedly booked their place in the quarter-finals. The unbeaten streak was extended to eight games. Self-confidence was further boosted thanks to goals from Kai Havertz (53) and Jamal Musiala (68). Havertz converted a penalty with ease, as he did in the opening 5-1 win over Scotland, and was a constant source of danger as a solo striker. Nagelsmann's decision to bring Havertz on and leave the prolific "joker" Niclas Füllkrug on the bench again proved to be the right one. "There's always competition in soccer, but we're fair fighters," Havertz emphasized. He enjoys scoring penalties. "That's fun for me. I try to take the pressure off myself, enjoy the moment and today it worked again."