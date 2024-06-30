ÖFB striker talks about her move to Vienna

Looking for a place to live

There wasn't much time to say goodbye to Altach. "I wrote to our group once, but I still want to say goodbye properly," explains the Bregenzerwald native, who wants to find an apartment in Vienna's 19th or 20th district as soon as possible and get back on the soccer pitch. "The mobility in my knee is getting better and better. I can already run for 30 to 40 minutes, and after my vacation I want to start doing intervals and jumps." If everything continues as planned, a return to the pitch in August seems realistic. "But I probably won't be competing in matches again until 2025."