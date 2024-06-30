Vorteilswelt
The background

ÖFB striker talks about her move to Vienna

Nachrichten
30.06.2024 16:55

On Wednesday, SCR Altach announced that ÖFB Under-19 striker Linda Natter would be leaving the Rheindorf for Vienna. The "Krone" asked the 19-year-old from Bregenzerwald what the reasons for this decision were - as she had assumed a month ago that she would stay with Altach.

comment0 Kommentare

"At that time, I also fully assumed that I would make my comeback in the Altach jersey," confirmed Linda Natter in the Krone article from May 15, in which she spoke about her comeback after tearing her cruciate ligament in spring 2025. However, the situation turned out to be more complicated than originally thought. "In the initial talks, we all realized that it wasn't going to be that easy to extend my contract. I just couldn't imagine committing myself to Altach for another two years," revealed the 19-year-old, who recently enjoyed a well-earned vacation on a Greek island.

Decision was obvious
And that's when Vienna came into play. "As I'm doing my cruciate ligament rehab in Vienna, it was kind of obvious," explained the attacker, who will miss out on the U20 World Cup in Colombia at the end of August due to her injury. After her management contacted the runners-up, they finally came to an agreement. "The overall package at Vienna was just right."

Looking for a place to live
There wasn't much time to say goodbye to Altach. "I wrote to our group once, but I still want to say goodbye properly," explains the Bregenzerwald native, who wants to find an apartment in Vienna's 19th or 20th district as soon as possible and get back on the soccer pitch. "The mobility in my knee is getting better and better. I can already run for 30 to 40 minutes, and after my vacation I want to start doing intervals and jumps." If everything continues as planned, a return to the pitch in August seems realistic. "But I probably won't be competing in matches again until 2025."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
