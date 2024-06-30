Vorteilswelt
Pulls out cell phone on TV

Denmark team boss rages: “Disgraceful, ridiculous!”

Nachrichten
30.06.2024 09:45

"It's a disgrace", "ridiculous decisions": Denmark's team boss Kasper Hjulmand went into a rage after the 2-0 defeat against Germany on Saturday evening.

The video assistant referee was no friend of the Scandinavian visitors in the European Championship round of 16. First, he conceded the supposed opening goal for the Danes due to a mega-tight offside decision, then minutes later he drew the referee Michael Oliver's attention to a punishable handball in the 16. The result: instead of 1:0 for Denmark, it was suddenly 1:0 for the home side.

"That's a disgrace," Hjulmand grumbled in the ZDF interview, even pulling out his smartphone and showing a still image of the offside decision. "We're talking about one centimeter. Can that really be the undoubted truth? Is it possible to determine the time of the goal so precisely?"

"Ridiculous decisions"
The team boss also didn't like the penalty decision at all, because you can't play soccer without moving your arms. "Those are simply two ridiculous decisions that were very decisive for the game. I think Germany might have won either way, they played fantastically. I like the team, I like what Julian Nagelsmann has done with them." Nevertheless, the decisions were "a disgrace", Hjulmand repeated.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

