What domestic politics can learn from the national team

The Neos have hardly made an appearance in the recent excitements such as the car summit, Lena Schilling or renaturation. Can the Neos not stand out in such an environment or do they not want to?

I would like to remind you that it was the red-pink city government in Vienna that brought about the decision at state government level and cleared the way for the renaturation law - after a number of negotiations. We showed what we can do in the EU elections. With a clear offer even on issues where others say you can't do that, you can't discuss security and ask the heretical question of how to define neutrality in the 21st century and in the European concert. Or slap Putin on a poster. Or advocate a European army, or call for a United States of Europe. We did it anyway, and it was good because it gave us clarity. We are the only ones who are pouring out the wine to the people.